Bite-Size Science Public Lecture: Behind the Science – An Introduction to Jefferson Lab with Lab Director Stuart Henderson

Get more from your lunch break as you nourish your brain with the latest science, presented by experts at the U.S. Department of Energy's Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility. Join us for the Jefferson Lab Bite-Size Science lecture series, which features 30-minute virtual lunchtime presentations on lab-related science, engineering and technology topics presented by leaders in their field. The presentations are tailored to non-scientists and are brief, free, and feature a chat feature for Q&A with the presenters.

The first event in the series will be "Behind the Science – an Introduction to Jefferson Lab with Lab Director Stuart Henderson" on YouTube LIVE Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 12:30 p.m.

