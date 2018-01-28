The Birdland All-Stars

George Mason University's Center for the Arts 4373 Mason Pond Dr., Fairfax, Virginia 22030

Direct from New York’s legendary Birdland, this extraordinary band brings a fine mix of jazz, funk, Brazilian, Latin, and world music together. Featuring the city’s finest musicians and led by drumming sensation Tommy Igoe, the Birdland All-Stars have been packing the house every Friday night at “The Jazz Corner of the World” for the past 10 years. For this tour, they have created new arrangements featuring music of David Bowie, The Police, and Steely Dan, as well as fresh interpretations of iconic works by Charlie Parker, Chick Corea, and Herbie Hancock. Tommy Igoe is one of today’s most successful and diverse drummers, having performed with Blood, Sweat and Tears, Art Garfunkel, New York Voices, and Stanley Jordan. He also helped create the drum set book for Broadway’s The Lion King. Don’t miss this “completely unique experience... there isn’t another band like this anywhere” (Time Out New York).

