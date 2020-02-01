Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company

George Mason University's Center for the Arts 4373 Mason Pond Dr., Fairfax, Virginia 22030

For more than 35 years, the landmark Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company has revolutionized modern dance while exploring issues of identity through social commentary. In this world premiere, co-commissioned by the Center for the Arts, Bill T. Jones examines group identity and its relationship to aloneness through his iconic choreography, set to spoken word and live music. Lauded as a groundbreaking leader in modern dance, Bill T. Jones is the recipient of the National Medal of Arts, MacArthur Genius Award, Kennedy Center Honors Award, and multiple Tony Awards. Welcome the breathtaking Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane  Company back to the Center for this innovative new work  that provokes  thought about belonging versus isolation, and one’s role in a community.

Dance, Education & Learning, Theater & Dance
