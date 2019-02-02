Bill Sizemore discussing "Uncle George and Me" at Clarksville Area Library

Author Bill Sizemore will visit the Burnett Library and Learning Center in Clarksville on Saturday, Feb. 2, from 1 – 3 p.m. for a reading and discussion of his book about two Mecklenburg County families linked by slavery.

The book, "Uncle George and Me: Two Southern Families Confront a Shared Legacy of Slavery", tells the story of his slave-owning Mecklenburg County ancestors, their slaves, and those slaves’ descendants – a story that lay buried by a century of denial and historical amnesia. In telling it, Sizemore hopes to advance an essential, if painful, national conversation about race.