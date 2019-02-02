Bill Sizemore discussing "Uncle George and Me" at Clarksville Area Library

Burnett Library and Learning Center, Clarksville Area 914 Virginia Avenue, Clarksville VA, Mecklenburg County, Virginia 23927

Author Bill Sizemore will visit the Burnett Library and Learning Center in Clarksville on Saturday, Feb. 2, from 1 – 3 p.m. for a reading and discussion of his book about two Mecklenburg County families linked by slavery.

The book, "Uncle George and Me: Two Southern Families Confront a Shared Legacy of Slavery", tells the story of his slave-owning Mecklenburg County ancestors, their slaves, and those slaves’ descendants – a story that lay buried by a century of denial and historical amnesia. In telling it, Sizemore hopes to advance an essential, if painful, national conversation about race.

Burnett Library and Learning Center, Clarksville Area 914 Virginia Avenue 914 Virginia Avenue, Clarksville VA, Mecklenburg County, Virginia 23927 View Map
