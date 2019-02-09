Bill Sizemore Book Talk and Signing

Portsmouth Colored Community Library and Museum 904 904 Elm Ave, Portsmouth, Virginia 23704

In "Uncle George & Me", author Bill Sizemore tells the story of his slave-owning Virginia ancestors, their slaves, and those slaves’ descendants – a story that lay buried by a century of denial and historical amnesia. The author is a retired journalist who grew up in segregated small-town Virginia. Meet Mr. Sizemore, who will read from and sign copies of his book (also available for sale), and chat with visitors about his family’s fascinating history. Presented by the African American Historical Society, Inc. of Portsmouth. Part of the 2019 Black History Now! Series presented by the Portsmouth Museums and Portsmouth Public Library for Black History Month.

