"DR COPTR: The Flying Physician Who Kept His Promise To Tangier Island" by Bill Lohmann tells the story of Dr. David Nichols, the Northern Neck physician and pilot who tended to the medical needs of Tangier residents for more than three decades.
Bill Lohmann Event
Book People Richmond 536 Granite Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226
Book People Richmond 536 Granite Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226 View Map
Talks & Readings
Most Popular
Mexico's Secret Coast
Explore Nayarit state. more
Tacos Take Flight
Punch up your next Taco Tuesday with global recipes and textures. more
High Performance
Furniture handcrafted by Richmond-based McKinnon & Harris is designed to go the distance. more