Step into a musical and cinematic voyage as this renowned clarinetist along with this jazz-inspired orchestra explores themes of identity, place, and resilience. Celebrated clarinetist David Krakauer and The 35mm Orchestra reimagine the music and visuals of some of the most important films in history, featuring scores by Academy Award and Grammy®-winning composers such as John Williams, Marvin Hamlisch, Randy Newman, and Mel Brooks. While these groundbreaking music arrangements are playing, a series of new animated films created by the New York video company Light of Day is projected on a screen behind the performers. Don’t miss an evening of “enlivening panoramas with emotive exuberance” (All About Jazz).
The Big Picture: David Krakauer and The 35mm Orchestra
George Mason University's Center for the Arts 4373 Mason Pond Dr., Fairfax, Virginia 22030
Concerts & Live Music
Aug 17, 2017
Aug 17, 2017
Aug 18, 2017
