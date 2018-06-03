Big Ivy Gan Fondo

to Google Calendar - Big Ivy Gan Fondo - 2018-06-03 07:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Big Ivy Gan Fondo - 2018-06-03 07:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Big Ivy Gan Fondo - 2018-06-03 07:00:00 iCalendar - Big Ivy Gan Fondo - 2018-06-03 07:00:00

Primland 2000 Busted Rock Road, Meadows of Dan, Virginia 24120

The Big Ivy Gran Fondo is the first annual charity bike event, that includes 14, 33, 52, 75 mile routes, with the great help of local volunteers. All proceeds benefit local EMS services. Post meal and performance awards included.

Info
Primland 2000 Busted Rock Road, Meadows of Dan, Virginia 24120 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Outdoor, Sports
2762223927
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Big Ivy Gan Fondo - 2018-06-03 07:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Big Ivy Gan Fondo - 2018-06-03 07:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Big Ivy Gan Fondo - 2018-06-03 07:00:00 iCalendar - Big Ivy Gan Fondo - 2018-06-03 07:00:00
Shake It Up Subscribe

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular