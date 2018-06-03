The Big Ivy Gran Fondo is the first annual charity bike event, that includes 14, 33, 52, 75 mile routes, with the great help of local volunteers. All proceeds benefit local EMS services. Post meal and performance awards included.
Big Ivy Gan Fondo
Primland 2000 Busted Rock Road, Meadows of Dan, Virginia 24120
Charity & Fundraisers, Outdoor, Sports
