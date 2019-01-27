Big Howdy Band

to Google Calendar - Big Howdy Band - 2019-01-27 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Big Howdy Band - 2019-01-27 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Big Howdy Band - 2019-01-27 18:30:00 iCalendar - Big Howdy Band - 2019-01-27 18:30:00

Creative Cauldron 410 S Maple Avenue, Falls Church, Virginia 22046

Here is an eclectic performance. Get ready to hear virtuoso bluegrass musicians led by Bumper Jackson’s Chris Ousley, tearing up on disco music of the 70’s. This is a take on some popular classics you're sure to only find with Disco Grass. Big Fun!

General Admission $22 - Seniors/Military $20 - Students $18

Tables for Two with wine $60 - Tables for Four with wine $120

*please note: to order a table, you will enter the total person count as the quantity in the appropriate table type (i.e. 2 for a table for two and 4 for a table for four)

Info
Creative Cauldron 410 S Maple Avenue, Falls Church, Virginia 22046 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
7034369948
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Big Howdy Band - 2019-01-27 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Big Howdy Band - 2019-01-27 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Big Howdy Band - 2019-01-27 18:30:00 iCalendar - Big Howdy Band - 2019-01-27 18:30:00
Just For You

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular