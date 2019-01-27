Big Howdy Band

Here is an eclectic performance. Get ready to hear virtuoso bluegrass musicians led by Bumper Jackson’s Chris Ousley, tearing up on disco music of the 70’s. This is a take on some popular classics you're sure to only find with Disco Grass. Big Fun!

General Admission $22 - Seniors/Military $20 - Students $18

Tables for Two with wine $60 - Tables for Four with wine $120

*please note: to order a table, you will enter the total person count as the quantity in the appropriate table type (i.e. 2 for a table for two and 4 for a table for four)