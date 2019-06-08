Big Fish presented by CYT Fredericksburg! June 7th – June 16th

King George High School 10100 Foxes Way, King George, Virginia 22485

Based on the celebrated novel by Daniel Wallace and the acclaimed film directed by Tim Burton, BIG FISH tells the story of Edward Bloom, a traveling salesman who lives life to its fullest… and then some! Edward’s incredible, larger-than-life stories thrill everyone around him – most of all, his devoted wife Sandra. But their son Will, about to have a child of his own, is determined to find the truth behind his father’s epic tales.

Overflowing with heart, humor and spectacular stagecraft, BIG FISH is an extraordinary new Broadway musical that reminds us why we love going to the theatre – for an experience that’s richer, funnier and BIGGER than life itself.

Tickets go on sale Saturday April 13th, 2019 at 9:00am. Reserve your seats early!

Dates/times:

Friday, June 7th @ 7:00 pm

Saturday, June 8th @ 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm

Sunday, June 9th @ 4:00 pm

Friday, June 14th @ 7:00 pm

Saturday, June 15th @ 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm

Sunday, June 16th @ 4:00 pm

