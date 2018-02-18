he 8th Annual Fredericksburg Big Day Bridal Show is the areas largest and most complete Show of its kind. Designed to provide everything needed to plan the perfect wedding experience, the Bridal Show will open February 18, 2018 from 11am-4pm at the Fredericksburg Expo Center.

Sample delicious cake and catering offerings, and meet with local industry professionals who are available to answer questions and offer planning assistance. Fall in love with wedding attire during the highly anticipated Fashion Show, produced by Ava Laurenne Bride with spectacular lighting by Luminous Productions.

“Whether you just got engaged and are deciding on a theme, or you're weeks away from your Big Day and looking for a last-minute vendor, the Big Day Bridal Show has something for every couple," says Executive Vice President, Keri Burns. "It's the perfect wedding planning experience, with giveaways, prizes and event experts from the Fredericksburg Region.

An annual tradition for the Bridal Show is the Cake Dive, presented by Mimi’s Bakery and the Bridal Registry. Selected participants are given the opportunity to win a certificate for wedding bands by diving into a massive wedding cake.

Don’t miss the annual Fredericksburg Big Day Bridal Show, Sunday, February 18 from 11am to 4pm at the Fredericksburg Expo Center. More Information, bride registration and discounted tickets are available in advance by visiting www.bigdaybridalshow.com. Tickets are $10 in advance online and $12 at the door.

This is a Ballantine Management Group Production.

####

Fredericksburg Big Day Bridal Show Fact Sheet:

Fredericksburg Big Day Bridal Show

February 18, 2018

11am-4pm

Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center

2371 Carl D Silver Parkway

Fredericksburg VA 22401

Webpage: http://www.bigdaybridalshow.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebigdaybridalshow/

Admission: $12 At Door | $10 Online - Discounts for the Bride