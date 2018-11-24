Big Band Holiday Swing!

A Variety Show with the Silver Tones and Friends

* Saturday, November 24, 2018

2:00 pm and 7:00 pm (two shows!)

Hylton Performing Arts Center

Gregory Family Theater

10960 George Mason Circle

Manassas, Virginia

The Silver Tones Swing Band and friends are excited to bring audiences a big band variety show to kick off your holiday season right! Special guests, the Blue Ridge Barbershoppers and Gene Bates, will join the band and the vocal trio to bring you holiday big band favorites, and so much more. There will be a designated dance area in addition to stadium seating in the Gregory Family Theater. Admission: $22 adults; $18 seniors; $15 youth or college student (with ID). Visit www.SilverTonesSwingBand.com for details!