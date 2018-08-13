For nearly 25 years, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy’s unique take on American swing and jazz music has thrilled audiences around the world and their latest album and accompanying live show promises to take that experience to an all new level. Louie, Louie, Louie is a rousing celebration of music legends Louis Armstrong, Louis Jordan and Louis Prima. These remarkable artists revolutionized American music and popular culture and set the standard for what great entertainment and artistic expression could be. Bandleader and vocalist Scotty Morris says, “We really want people to know about these great men that have so deeply influenced us, and perhaps help spark a new creative interest in them and their music. It's important to educate people — if artists don't continue to spread the word, this music is going to go away and that's something we can't afford to have happen.”

After the success of their 2008 tribute release, How Big Can You Get? The Music of Cab Calloway, the band felt it was time to dig back into the vaults of music history to honor more of the masters who had inspired them. Louie, Louie, Louie reveals the evolution of swing, jazz and popular music through the songs and personalities of these three giants of American culture. With a blend of greatest hits and essential works, the listener is transported from the earliest days of New Orleans jazz and ragtime to the birth of R&B and rock and roll.