Beyond Paper and Stone

Carlyle House Historic Park 121 N. Fairfax Street, Virginia 22314

At Beyond Paper and Stone, staff of the Carlyle House would like to share our love of the collections with guests. Various objects will be pulled from our collections to be displayed and discussed. We will be explaining collections care and maintenance, preservation that has taken place on objects, and how the care of these objects impacts the story told.

We will have four stations within the house with various objects, in varying mediums, to allow a more in-depth look at what goes on behind the scenes at Carlyle House. Get up close and personal with objects that are rarely on display in the house.

$15 per person

Carlyle House Historic Park 121 N. Fairfax Street, Virginia 22314
Education & Learning, History
7035492997
