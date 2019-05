The Firnew Farm Artists Circle 16th Annual Spring Art & Photography show is Sunday, May 19th, 2019 from 1-5 PM.

Over 90 pieces of artwork by 35 local and regional artists will be on display and for sale. We will feature two- and three-dimensional artwork in the Barn Gallery. Our Silo installation will provide educational information from The Socrates Project: Poisonous Plant in Virginia and original Firnew artwork inspired by the project.