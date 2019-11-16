The Chrysler Museum of Art, Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art and Peninsula Fine Arts Center have partnered with local jails to present the original artwork of inmates in Beyond the Block. The artwork is created using only materials permitted in high-security environments, such as jail-safe pens, food and deodorant.
Beyond the Block
Chrysler Museum of Art 1 Memorial Place, Virginia 23510
Chrysler Museum of Art 1 Memorial Place, Virginia 23510 View Map
Art & Exhibitions
Oct 1, 2019Nov 12, 2019
Oct 3, 2019
