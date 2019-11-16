Beyond the Block

Chrysler Museum of Art 1 Memorial Place, Virginia 23510

The Chrysler Museum of Art, Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art and Peninsula Fine Arts Center have partnered with local jails to present the original artwork of inmates in Beyond the Block. The artwork is created using only materials permitted in high-security environments, such as jail-safe pens, food and deodorant.

Chrysler Museum of Art 1 Memorial Place, Virginia 23510
