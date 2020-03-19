For 13 years, CancerLINC has held a signature handbag auction that is well known in the Richmond area. This signature event will be refreshed for the coming year including a new name, new venue and new fun-filled activities to complement the annual handbag auction. Our live and silent auction event will feature beautiful designer handbags donated by celebrities, unique creations by noted designers, and luxury brands such as Versace and Kate Spade.
Beyond Bags!
The John Marshall Hotel 101 N. 5th Street, Suite 303, Richmond, Virginia 23219
Charity & Fundraisers
Jan 10, 2020
