The Best of Virginia in Orange, Chili & Brew Fest

Come enjoy a day of local Virginia breweries, chili cook-off with tastings 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm (while they last) and live music at the Orange County Fairgrounds.

The Second Annual Chili Cook-Off and Brew Festival, hosted by the Orange County Chamber of Commerce, includes tastings from 12 Virginia breweries and an amateur and professional chili cook-off that you get to be the judge.

Live music from 2:00pm – 6:00 pm by the well-known band, the WORX, rocking you through the day into the evening.

This is a family friendly event with activities for all ages.

Ticket pricing ranges from $25.00 to $5.00, VIP Packages are available call the Chamber office for more details: 540-672-5216

Think you have the best chili recipe in Virginia?

Enter the Chili Cook-Off. Amateurs and Professionals, gather your team, get your recipe ready and join us to show off why your chili is the best in the state. The patrons will be the judge, tasting and voting for the Best Chili Recipe offered by area Professional and Amateur Chefs.

New for 2017 Cash Prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd Place Amateur Chefs.

For more information, visit http://www.orangevachamber.com/chili-brewfest or our Facebook page.