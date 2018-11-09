Best of the Big Apple OB-GYN Ultrasound 2018 by World Class CME | OB-GYN CME Conferences in NewYork for Obstetricians and Gynaecologists and Sonographers 2018 | eMedEvents

Best of the Big Apple OB-GYN Ultrasound is organized by World Class CME and will be held during Nov 09 - 11, 2018 at Grand Hyatt New York, New York, USA. The target audience for this medical event is physicians and sonographers in the fields of gynecologic and obstetric imaging, as well as residents in obstetrics and gynecology, or radiology, and fellows in maternal-fetal medicine.