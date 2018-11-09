Best of the Big Apple OB-GYN Ultrasound is organized by World Class CME and will be held during Nov 09 - 11, 2018 at Grand Hyatt New York, New York, USA. The target audience for this medical event is physicians and sonographers in the fields of gynecologic and obstetric imaging, as well as residents in obstetrics and gynecology, or radiology, and fellows in maternal-fetal medicine.
Best of the Big Apple OB-GYN Ultrasound 2018 by World Class CME | OB-GYN CME Conferences in NewYork for Obstetricians and Gynaecologists and Sonographers 2018 | eMedEvents
Grand Hyatt New York 109 E 42nd Street , Virginia 10017
Grand Hyatt New York 109 E 42nd Street , Virginia 10017 View Map
Health & Wellness
Most Popular
Summer Music Festivals
The ultimate guide for 2018. more
Virginia Distillery Co.
A story of courage and conviction. more
Talkin' Jazz
The only comprehensive collection of Virginia jazz on the web. more