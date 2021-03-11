Bernard J. Tyson Impact Fund Town Hall

The American Heart Association is looking to support innovative, community-based solutions that address social and economic barriers to health in the Greater Washington Region.

Please join us to learn more about our Bernard J. Tyson Impact Fund opportunities for funding, and share your sustainable strategies to address these barriers to health during the virtual town hall.

We are looking for social entrepreneurs and nonprofits who serve communities in the Greater Washington Region. Expressions of Interest must be submitted by March 26, 2021, at

heart-impactfund.fluxx.io.

We look forward to sharing more about the Bernard J. Tyson Impact Fund and this funding opportunity with you.