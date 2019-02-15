Berlin Philharmonic Wind Quintet

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061

Michael Hasel, flute

Andreas Wittmann, oboe

Walter Seyfarth, clarinet

Fergus McWilliam, horn

Marion Reinhard, bassoon

The first permanently established wind quintet in the famous orchestra’s rich tradition of chamber music, the Berlin Philharmonic Wind Quintet was founded in 1988 during the era of Berlin Philharmonic principal conductor Herbert von Karajan. The ensemble continues to astonish audiences worldwide with their range of expression, tonal spectrum, and conceptual unity. Indeed, many listeners and critics agree that the ensemble has succeeded in virtually redefining the sound of the classic wind quintet. On this, their final North American tour, the ensemble will perform works spanning the late 19th and 20th centuries from composers Reicha, Hindemith, Tomasi, and Taffanel.

