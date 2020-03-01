Berlin Philharmonic Piano Quartet

Armstrong Concert Hall 702 University Drive, Virginia 22601

The Berlin Philharmonic Piano Quartet is one of the few existing ensembles of this instrumentation. The treasured ensemble has existed as a Berlin Philharmonic chamber music ensemble since 1985, and unites three permanent members of the Berliner Philharmoniker—konzertmeister Andreas Buschatz, violist Matthew Hunter and cellist Knut Weber—with renowned concert pianist Markus Groh. Committed to both standard and undiscovered repertoire of classical, romantic and modern works, the ensemble mines a rich array of programming. Their special appearance at Shenandoah Conservatory features Frank Bridge’s “Phantasy Quartet;” Danny Elfman’s Piano Quartet; and a performance of Johannes Brahms’ monumental Piano Quartet No. 1 in G Minor.

