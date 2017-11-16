Four musicians, endlessly passionate about their art, share their dedication to the continued understanding, exploration, and love of music. The Beo String Quartet is a 21st-century music ensemble that performs the masterpieces of the string quartet repertoire, collaborates with living composers, and engages new listeners. Beo has developed a reputation for their enthusiasm and dedication to new music. This concert will include classic repertory juxtaposed with new compositions from the ensemble, as well as works from Charles Nichols, assistant professor in Virginia Tech’s School of Performing Arts, Department of Music.