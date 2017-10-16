Beo String Quartet: Post-Performance Question-and-Answer Session

to Google Calendar - Beo String Quartet: Post-Performance Question-and-Answer Session - 2017-10-16 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Beo String Quartet: Post-Performance Question-and-Answer Session - 2017-10-16 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Beo String Quartet: Post-Performance Question-and-Answer Session - 2017-10-16 21:00:00 iCalendar - Beo String Quartet: Post-Performance Question-and-Answer Session - 2017-10-16 21:00:00

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061

After experiencing Beo String Quartet’s performance, engage with the guest artists in this informal question-and-answer discussion.

Free

Info
Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
5402315300
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Beo String Quartet: Post-Performance Question-and-Answer Session - 2017-10-16 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Beo String Quartet: Post-Performance Question-and-Answer Session - 2017-10-16 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Beo String Quartet: Post-Performance Question-and-Answer Session - 2017-10-16 21:00:00 iCalendar - Beo String Quartet: Post-Performance Question-and-Answer Session - 2017-10-16 21:00:00
Two Wheel Therapy Subscribe

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular