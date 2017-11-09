This Northwest roots and blues music duo shares an undeniable musical kinship and sense of joy in their interpretation of American roots music. The duo’s self-proclaimed mission to “spread the glory and whimsy of traditional song,” shines through in a concert of field hollers, fiddle and banjo breakdowns, and early jazz by two American songsters. Food and beverage available for purchase.
Ben Hunter and Joe Seamons
Hylton Performing Arts Center 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas, Virginia 20110
Concerts & Live Music
