Ben Hunter and Joe Seamons

to Google Calendar - Ben Hunter and Joe Seamons - 2017-11-09 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Ben Hunter and Joe Seamons - 2017-11-09 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Ben Hunter and Joe Seamons - 2017-11-09 20:00:00 iCalendar - Ben Hunter and Joe Seamons - 2017-11-09 20:00:00

Hylton Performing Arts Center 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas, Virginia 20110

This Northwest roots and blues music duo shares an undeniable musical kinship and sense of joy in their interpretation of American roots music. The duo’s self-proclaimed mission to “spread the glory and whimsy of traditional song,” shines through in a concert of field hollers, fiddle and banjo breakdowns, and early jazz by two American songsters. Food and beverage available for purchase.

Info
Hylton Performing Arts Center 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas, Virginia 20110 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
7039937550
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Ben Hunter and Joe Seamons - 2017-11-09 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Ben Hunter and Joe Seamons - 2017-11-09 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Ben Hunter and Joe Seamons - 2017-11-09 20:00:00 iCalendar - Ben Hunter and Joe Seamons - 2017-11-09 20:00:00
Just Desserts Subscribe

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular