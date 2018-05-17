Ben Gurion Epilogue - Film Event

A film by Yariv Mozer / Documentary / 70 minutes / English and Hebrew

Taken from a six-hour interview with David Ben Gurion, one of modern history's greatest leaders, an important story emerges from the obscurity of an archive where it has lain unrecognized for decades. It is 1968, and Ben-Gurion is 82 years old. He lives in the seclusion of his home in the desert, remote from all political discourse, which allows him a perspective on the Zionist enterprise. His introspective soul-searching is the focus of this film, and his reflections provide a surprising vision for today's crucial decisions and for the future of Israel.

