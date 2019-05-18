Belvedere Delectables Taste Testing Launch Party

TOPIC: Let's Do Something Yummy! You're Invited to the Launch Party of Belvedere Delectable's

INTERVIEW: Stephanie Whitmoyer | CEO of Belvedere Delectable's

Media Contact: CJ Vizier | www.BookItCJ.com | 858-472-4285

Bold Brown Sugar Recipe, Made with Maple, Caramelized Pineapple and Bacon

That's just the beginning of the yumminess waiting for you - RSVP NOW!

You're Invited!!!

Who: Belvedere Delectable's Launch Party

What: A Gourmet Company of delicious and decadent side dishes is asking you and your taste buds to come to our tasting. I mean...What is there even to think about?

When: May 18th

TIme: 6-8pm ET

Where: Stephanie's Kitchen - 221 Cannon Way Warrenton, VA 20186