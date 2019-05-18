Belvedere Delectables Taste Testing Launch Party

to Google Calendar - Belvedere Delectables Taste Testing Launch Party - 2019-05-18 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Belvedere Delectables Taste Testing Launch Party - 2019-05-18 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Belvedere Delectables Taste Testing Launch Party - 2019-05-18 18:00:00 iCalendar - Belvedere Delectables Taste Testing Launch Party - 2019-05-18 18:00:00

Old Town Warrenton Main Street, Town of Warrenton, Virginia 20186

TOPIC: Let's Do Something Yummy! You're Invited to the Launch Party of Belvedere Delectable's

INTERVIEW: Stephanie Whitmoyer | CEO of Belvedere Delectable's

Media Contact: CJ Vizier | www.BookItCJ.com | 858-472-4285

Bold Brown Sugar Recipe, Made with Maple, Caramelized Pineapple and Bacon

That's just the beginning of the yumminess waiting for you - RSVP NOW!

You're Invited!!!

Who: Belvedere Delectable's Launch Party

What: A Gourmet Company of delicious and decadent side dishes is asking you and your taste buds to come to our tasting. I mean...What is there even to think about?

When: May 18th

TIme: 6-8pm ET

Where: Stephanie's Kitchen - 221 Cannon Way Warrenton, VA 20186

Info

Old Town Warrenton Main Street, Town of Warrenton, Virginia 20186 View Map
Food & Drink
540-326-1810
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Belvedere Delectables Taste Testing Launch Party - 2019-05-18 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Belvedere Delectables Taste Testing Launch Party - 2019-05-18 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Belvedere Delectables Taste Testing Launch Party - 2019-05-18 18:00:00 iCalendar - Belvedere Delectables Taste Testing Launch Party - 2019-05-18 18:00:00
Top It Off

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular