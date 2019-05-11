Bela Fleck and Chick Corea

Chick Corea & Béla Fleck, two master songwriters, musicians, and band leaders meet in a historic duet of piano and banjo. The Grammy-winning duet will combine Corea and Fleck’s most recognizable tunes with the music from their Latin Grammy-winning album The Enchantment and their extraordinary live set Two (originally released in 2015 and now available on vinyl as well). With a mix of jazz and pop standards, crossing a myriad of genres, from jazz, bluegrass, rock, flamenco and gospel, this will be a casual, intimate evening with two legends from different musical worlds. “The level of humour, adventure and excitement generated on all of the material was astonishing…with bad puns and jokes kept up throughout. This was the sort of concert where you buy the album afterward as a way of pinching yourself to be sure the wonder that just unfolded was real” (Vancouver Sun).