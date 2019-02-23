Behind the Scenes Tour: "George Washington – Man Behind the Myth"

Virginia Museum of History & Culture 428 North Boulevard , City of Richmond, Virginia 23220

Did George Washington chop down a cherry tree? Did he throw a silver dollar across the Potomac River? Did he really have wooden teeth? Discover the answer to these questions and more as we learn about the real George Washington – the soldier, statesman, entrepreneur, and Virginian who became our nation’s first president.

Virginia Museum of History & Culture 428 North Boulevard , City of Richmond, Virginia 23220
Education & Learning, History
