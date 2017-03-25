Behind the Scenes Tour: Forty Years in the Archives

to Google Calendar - Behind the Scenes Tour: Forty Years in the Archives - 2017-03-25 10:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Behind the Scenes Tour: Forty Years in the Archives - 2017-03-25 10:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Behind the Scenes Tour: Forty Years in the Archives - 2017-03-25 10:30:00 iCalendar - Behind the Scenes Tour: Forty Years in the Archives - 2017-03-25 10:30:00

Virginia Historical Society 428 North Boulevard, Richmond, Virginia 23220

Lee Shepard, Vice President for Collections at the Virginia Historical Society, has spent most of his forty-two-year career as an archivist. As such, he has overseen the acquisition and cataloging of some amazing documents and collections. In this tour, Lee will show some of the historical society’s most remarkable manuscripts, explain why they are important historically, and share some extraordinary stories of how they came into the collection.

Info

Virginia Historical Society 428 North Boulevard, Richmond, Virginia 23220 View Map

Art & Exhibitions

Visit Event Website

to Google Calendar - Behind the Scenes Tour: Forty Years in the Archives - 2017-03-25 10:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Behind the Scenes Tour: Forty Years in the Archives - 2017-03-25 10:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Behind the Scenes Tour: Forty Years in the Archives - 2017-03-25 10:30:00 iCalendar - Behind the Scenes Tour: Forty Years in the Archives - 2017-03-25 10:30:00

Smooth Move Subscribe

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular