Behind the Scenes Tour: Away I’m Bound Away: Virginia and the Westward Movement

Originally the most populous and politically powerful state in the new nation, Virginia saw its fortunes decline in the early nineteenth century. Nearly two centuries of tobacco cultivation had exhausted the soil leading to an outmigration of one million Virginians between the American Revolution and the Civil War. Using letters, maps, and other primary sources, this program will look at the people who carried Virginia’s culture west looking for land, gold, and new opportunities.