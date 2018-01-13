Beginner Violin Class: Ages 8-10

Ages 8-10

Instructor: Aubrey Lisowski

Begin your music studies with the violin! In this class, students will learn the fundamentals of playing a string instrument to set them up for success. Students with interact with the teacher and their peers through fun group exercises and pieces. They will develop a strong foundation of the violin as well as music reading and basic theory. This class will prepare students for private lessons and school ensembles.

Winter Quarter (8 weeks)

Session B: Sat Jan 13 (1:00pm-2:00pm) (Meets in W-4)

Tuition: $200

Materials Fee: $15, added at time of registration