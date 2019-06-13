Beginner Oxford Punch Needle Rug Hooking Class

Join us for this basic introduction into Oxford Punch Needle Rug Hooking! This traditional craft is simple for beginners and fun to do! Students will create a sheep-patterned wool rug using hand-dyed wool rug yarn from Checkmate Farm in Bluemont, Virginia. Students will use the the size 10 regular Oxford punch needle. Frames and Oxford Punch needles will be available for class use and purchase.

The instructor, Kathy Donovan, is founder of Checkmate Farm and raises heritage Karakul sheep. Kathy’s passion is teaching the Oxford punch needle rug hooking. The class is hosted at the historic "Old School" in the village of Waterford. Refreshments are included. Registration is required and space is limited, so register today!