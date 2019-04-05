BEGINNER GENEALOGY WORKSHOP Finding Your Family History: An Introduction to Genealogical Research

Library of Virginia 800 East Broad Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219

Are you interested in exploring your family tree, but don’t know where to begin? Join Library staff members Ginny Dunn (archives and library reference services manager) and Nathan Verilla (reference archivist) to learn about basic research strategies, useful websites, and helpful resources found at the Library. No experience necessary. Plan to arrive early to sign up for a Library of Virginia card at the circulation desk before the workshop begins. For more information, contact ashley.ramey@lva.virginia.gov or 804.692.3001.

