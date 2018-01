Ages 8-10

Instructor: Susan Summers

Learn the basics of the flute and make great music! Students will learn how to put the flute together, play with a proper embouchure (lip formation), music theory basics, and both solo and group pieces. This class will prepare students for private lessons and school ensembles. (Meets in W-4)

Winter Quarter (8 weeks)

Thur Jan 11 (4:30pm-5:30pm)

Tuition: $200

Materials Fee: $15, added at time of registration