Beginner Clarinet and Saxophone Class: Ages 8-10

Ages 8-10

Instructor: Susan Summers

Clarinet and Saxophone students will learn the intricacies of their instruments while playing in a fun and educational environment. This is a great opportunity for interested students to learn about music and how to create it themselves. Students will perform in both solo and group settings. This class will prepare students for private lessons and school ensembles. (Meets in W-4)

Winter Quarter (8 weeks)

Thur Jan 11 (5:45pm-6:45pm)

Tuition: $200

Materials Fee: $15, added at time of registration