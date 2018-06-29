Beginner/Advanced Beginner Appalachian Clogging/Flatfoot Weekend Workshop

Clogging and Flatfoot evolved from many styles of dance right here in the Appalachian mountains. Learn to make rhythms with your feet! Great fun, great exercise, a new life skill, and a great gift! We will start from the very beginning with basic steps and build throughout the weekend. In the evenings, we will dance to live music at the historic Floyd Country Store. Ten hours of dance instruction, live music on Saturday, admission to 2 nights at the Country Store, a 2-night stay at Maybelle's Guest House in Check, VA,, and 5 meals are included.

Fri., June 29

Arrive 3 p.m., Workshop 3:30-5:30 p.m., Dinner 6 p.m.

Floyd Jamboree 7:30 p.m. ‘til…

Sat., June 30

Breakfast 8:30 a.m., workshop 10 a.m., Lunch 12 p.m., workshop 2-4 p.m., Dinner 6:30 p.m.

Floyd Country store 8 pm. ‘til…

Sunday, July 1

Breakfast 8:30 a.m., Workshop 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Optional Floyd country Store jam/lunch 1:30 p.m.

Beginners and Advanced Beginners Welcome

$295 for the weekend/$255 off site

(Deposit of $150/$130 holds your place.)

Includes workshops, live music on Saturday, admission to Floyd Country Store events, food through Sunday breakfast, and lodging/camping.

Taught by Linda Block, Green Grass Clogger since 2009, performer since 1985!

Live fiddle music by Gina and Jason Dilg

Organic and Locally-based Meals by Host Stephanie Wolf

Linda has taught Appalachian Clogging/Flat Foot classes for adults, seniors, and elementary students and has worked as an instructor at the John C. Campbell Folk School. She has performed with numerous Appalachian Clogging teams and currently dances with the infamous Green Grass Cloggers (since 2009). Over the years, she has placed 1st or 2nd in several solo clogging competitions. As a career Environmental Educator, she prides herself in her interactive and varied teaching style and receives high praise from her students. She passes her life-long passion for dance to those with whom she has the privilege to interact.