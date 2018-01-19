Beers, Burlesque, and Variety Show

to Google Calendar - Beers, Burlesque, and Variety Show - 2018-01-19 20:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Beers, Burlesque, and Variety Show - 2018-01-19 20:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Beers, Burlesque, and Variety Show - 2018-01-19 20:30:00 iCalendar - Beers, Burlesque, and Variety Show - 2018-01-19 20:30:00

Strangeways Brewing 2277A Dabney Rd, Virginia 23230

Burlesque Right Meow is now bringing their monthly burlesque and variety show to the Richmond Strangeways! Prepare to be teased, pleased, amazed and entertained! Join us for an evening of burlesque, comedy, and circus arts while enjoying unique and delicious beverages crafted by Strangeways. Join us as we kick off our first show in this location!

Featuring:

Venessa Chevelle

Magnolia Ocasio

Mary Jane French

Sally Stardust

Murphy Lawless

Scarlet Starlet

Hosted by Ego Von Hubris

Burlesque starts at 9pm, seating begins at 8:30pm

$10 in advance

$13 at the door

This show is for audiences 21+

Tickets available at: http://brmRVAjan.bpt.me/

Info
Strangeways Brewing 2277A Dabney Rd, Virginia 23230 View Map
Comedy, Theater & Dance
804-972-9315
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Beers, Burlesque, and Variety Show - 2018-01-19 20:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Beers, Burlesque, and Variety Show - 2018-01-19 20:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Beers, Burlesque, and Variety Show - 2018-01-19 20:30:00 iCalendar - Beers, Burlesque, and Variety Show - 2018-01-19 20:30:00
Gift Subscribe - High Time

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular