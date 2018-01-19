Beers, Burlesque, and Variety Show

Burlesque Right Meow is now bringing their monthly burlesque and variety show to the Richmond Strangeways! Prepare to be teased, pleased, amazed and entertained! Join us for an evening of burlesque, comedy, and circus arts while enjoying unique and delicious beverages crafted by Strangeways. Join us as we kick off our first show in this location!
Featuring:
Venessa Chevelle
Magnolia Ocasio
Mary Jane French
Sally Stardust
Murphy Lawless
Scarlet Starlet
Hosted by Ego Von Hubris
Burlesque starts at 9pm, seating begins at 8:30pm
$10 in advance
$13 at the door
This show is for audiences 21+
Tickets available at: http://brmRVAjan.bpt.me/