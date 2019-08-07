Join Andy Westrich and Colonial Beekeepers for a 20-minute program at the Virginia Living Museum's bee hive. This time is an opportunity for guests to have a Q&A with our resident beekeeper. Find out what makes our vertical hive “one of a kind” and learn how an active hive survives and thrives! Meet at the bee hive on the main floor at 12:30 p.m. Included in museum admission. The museum is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 757-595-1900.
Bee Talk at the VLM
Virginia Living Museum 524 J Clyde Morris Boulevard, Newport News, Virginia 23601
Education & Learning, Kids & Family
Jul 23, 2019
