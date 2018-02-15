Bedlam - Hamlet

Thursday, February 15 at 7 p.m. / He is a dark, enigmatic prince obsessed with seeking revenge for his father’s death. She is a steadfast rebel who challenged the powers of the church to restore France to greatness. Iconic figures from two great dramatic classics—“Hamlet” and “Saint Joan”—are brought vividly to life in two riveting stripped-down stagings by four actors from the award-winning New York-based theatre company Bedlam. Directed by Bedlam’s acclaimed Artistic Director Eric Tucker, “Hamlet” and “Saint Joan” have been hailed by The New York Times for their “ferocious energy” and “clarity, precision and blissful good sense.”

Tickets are $28 for adults, $26 for senior citizens and $12 for non-SU students. Purchase tickets at the Ohrstrom-Bryant Theatre box office; call 540/665-4569 or go to visit www.conservatoryperforms.org. The box office is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and two hours before this performance at the venue. All Shenandoah employees can pick up free tickets for performances at any time. Free “rush” tickets are available to SU students one hour prior to this performance.