"Becoming Summer" Sumi-e Society of America Artist Reception & Demonstration

"Becoming Summer"

National Capital Area Chapter of

Sumi-e Society of America

Exhibit Dates: July 21-August 28, 2021

Artist Reception & Demonstration: Saturday, July 31, 2-4 pm

Gallery Hours: Mon.-Fri. (10 am-5 pm)

The ARTfactory presents “Becoming Summer”, a group art exhibit featuring 15 artists from the National Capital Area Chapter (NCAC) of Sumi-e Society of America. Established in 1972, The NCAC of Sumi-e Society of America is a multi-cultural community of artists, teachers, students, and others with interest in supporting, creating and promoting the art of Sumi-e in America. The chapter provides platforms for the community to share, inform, and grow a broader understanding of this unique art in order to bridge the Easter and Western Influences. Their works of art are ink and/or watercolor on paper or shikishi boards (gold or silver boards with a thin layer of rice paper on top). Their paintings depict both traditional and non-traditional topics and calligraphy, all of which are beautifully presented in matted frames or scrolls.

What is Sumi-E?

Sumi-e or traditional East Asian brush painting is an ancient and unique art form. Sumi-e is the Japanese word for Black Ink Painting. East Asian Painting and writing developed together in ancient China using the same materials —brush and ink on paper. Emphasis is placed on the beauty of each individual stroke of the brush. Sumi-e is frequently distinguished by its use of the Four Treasures consisting of 1) Rice Paper 2) Ink Stick 3) Ink Stone and 4) Brush. Sumi-e originated with Literati Painting centuries ago and spread through other parts of the world including the United States. All East Asian brush painters, regardless of location, use the same tools and similar brush techniques in the creation of traditional compositions as well as more contemporary works.

Participating Artists:

Cathy Chi

Mei Lih Chiang

Tiny Cholvibul

Charlene M. Fuhrman-Schulz

Lilya Greyson

Bingjib Huang

Carla Jaranson

Bok Kim

Anne Klein

Li-Wen Quach

Carolyn Jackson Sahni

Jean Seelig

Suzanne Tolstoy

Carol Waite

Carole Yee

ARTfactory

Mei Lih Chiang, Summer Scenery at Countryside, 30” x 18”, Ink and watercolor on rice paper, $400.

Charlene M. Fuhrman-Schulz, Rosy Summer Sunset, Watercolor on shikishi board, 18” x 19”, $275.

Carole Yee, My Goldfish Pond, 20.5” x 17”, Watercolor on shikishi board, $250.