“Becoming One Fairfax” Free Forum

NOVA’s Lifetime Learning Institute invites you to join Fairfax County’s Chief Equity Officer, Karla Bruce, to learn more about the county’s commitment to racial and social equity through it’s own One Fairfax Policy.

Karla Bruce is known as a driver of innovation in public service delivery, bridging the efforts of local government with the collective action of residents and broad networks of partners to strategically address issues facing vulnerable populations and neighborhoods. All are welcome but must register by May 3 at noon at https://llinova.org/