Becoming Citizens: U.S. Citizenship Preparation Classes

In this 7-session course, Anita Nadal, Assistant Professor of Spanish and Spanish Instruction Community Liaison at Virginia Commonwealth University, will prepare you to successfully complete each section of the U.S. Citizenship Test. Like other citizenship courses, students will learn the civics lessons necessary to pass the citizenship examination. Unlike other citizenship classes, this course, held at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture, offers students opportunities to personally interact with original historical objects, maps, books, and documents and engage with experts in the history of this state and nation.

This course offers expert instruction as well a unique experience as you prepare yourself for the citizenship test.

Pre-registration is recommended, but students can register at the door on the evening of the first class on April 11. You may register online using the registration buttons on this page or contact Matt Weber at mweber@VirginiaHistory.org or call 804.342.9658.

This course meets on seven consecutive Wednesday evenings from April 11 to May 23. Classes are from 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

SCHEDULE

Wednesday, April 11

What Becoming a Citizen Means

Wednesday, April 18

The Process of Applying for Citizenship

Wednesday, April 25

How to Prepare for the Test

Wednesday, May 2

Practice on Reading and Writing English

Wednesday, May 9

Civics Test Review

Wednesday, May 16

History Test Review

Wednesday, May 23

Geography Test Review and Conclusion

“La Museo de Historia y Cultura de Virginia fue sin lugar a dudas el mejor lugar para reforzar mis conocimientos previos tanto en civismo como historia de Estados Unidos de America. "Becoming Citizens" te da la pauta para entender porque amas este pais y te inspira a aprender mas y comprender mejor este gran Pais.”

“The Virginia Museum of History and Culture was without a doubt the best place to reinforce my previous knowledge both in civics and history of the United States of America. "Becoming Citizens" gives you the guidelines to understand why you love this country and inspire you to learn more and better understand this great country.” - Nora Herrera Sánchez, Powhatan, Virginia