Becoming Citizens: U.S. Citizenship Preparation Classes at the Virginia Historical Society

In this 7-session course, Dr. Anita Nadal, Assistant Professor of Spanish and Spanish Instruction Community Liaison at Virginia Commonwealth University, will prepare you to successfully complete each section of the U.S. Citizenship Test. Like other citizenship courses, students will learn the civics, government, history, and geography lessons necessary to pass the citizenship examination. Unlike other citizenship courses, this course, held at the Virginia Historical Society, offers students opportunities to personally interact with original historical objects, maps, books, and documents as well as engage with experts in the history of this state and nation.

This course will offer you expert instruction as well a unique experience as you effectively and efficiently prepare yourself for the citizenship test.

Pre-registration is recommended, but students can register at the door on the evening of the first or second class on March 14th or 21st, after which registration will be closed. You can register online or contact Matt Weber at mweber@vahistorical.org or call 804.342.9658.