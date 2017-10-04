Becoming Citizens: U.S. Citizenship Preparation Classes at the Virginia Historical Society

$35 (refundable upon completion of the class)

In this 7-session course, Dr. Anita Nadal, Assistant Professor of Spanish and Spanish Instruction Community Liaison at Virginia Commonwealth University, will prepare you to successfully complete each section of the U.S. Citizenship Test. Like other citizenship courses, students will learn the civics lessons necessary to pass the citizenship examination. Unlike other citizenship classes, this course, held at the Virginia Historical Society, offers students opportunities to personally interact with original historical objects, maps, books, and documents and engage with experts in the history of this state and nation.

This course offers expert instruction as well a unique experience as you prepare yourself for the citizenship test.

Pre-registration is recommended, but students can register at the door on the evening of the first class on October 4. You can register online using the registration buttons on this page or contact Matt Weber at mweber@vahistorical.org or call 804.342.9658.

This course meets on seven consecutive Wednesday evenings from October 4 to November 15. Classes are from 6:30 – 8:00 p.m.

SCHEDULE

Wednesday, October 4

What Becoming a Citizen Means

Wednesday, October 11

The Process of Applying for Citizenship

Wednesday, October 18

How to Prepare for the Test

Wednesday, October 25

Practice on Reading and Writing English

Wednesday, November 1

Civics Test Review

Wednesday, November 8

History Test Review

Wednesday, November 15

Geography Test Review and Conclusion