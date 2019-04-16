Becoming American: A Documentary Film and Discussion Series on Our Immigration Experience III

Becoming American: A Documentary Film and Discussion Series on Our Immigration Experience is a public program featuring documentary film screenings and moderated discussions designed to encourage an informed dialogue around immigration issues against the backdrop of our immigration history. Hosted in Richmond at the Library of Virginia with discussions led by staff from VCU Globe (Virginia Commonwealth University's Global Education Office), this is the third of three spring evening events, with three more scheduled for the fall.

April 16's film is "The New Americans," with discussion led by VCU Globe's Christina Marino. Becoming American is designed to engage and enlighten audiences by screening documentary films that represent a selection of diverse immigration experiences drawn from both the past and the present. For more information, contact Emma Ito via emma.ito@lva.virginia.gov or 804.692.3726.

Becoming American is a project of City Lore in collaboration with the Immigration and Ethnic History Society and the International Coalition of the Sites of Conscience. The project has been made possible by a major grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities: Exploring the Human Endeavor.

This event complements the Library's current exhibition, "New Virginians: 1619–2019 & Beyond," presented by the Library and Virginia Humanities, a Legacy Project of the 2019 Commemoration, American Evolution.