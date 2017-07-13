Members of the Virginia Equine Artists Association are showing their works in "The Beauty of Equine Art" at Bella Arte Gallery. The show consists of paintings & photography by professional artists within Virginia state. These magnificent horses will be shown in a variety of settings & in a variety of media including oils, acrylics, pen & ink, colored pencil, & photography including black & white. The Artist Reception is July 13, Thursday, 6:30 to 8 pm. Come and meet Donna Roper Doyle, Wilma Bradner, Willa Frayser, Janine Higgins, Renae Major, Eleszabeth McNeel, Cynthia Pixley, Martha Strawther, & Debby Thomas of the VEAA. Gallery artists presenting are Gayle Barber & Jack DeGaetano. Show & sale continues through August 12. After opening night hours follow regular gallery schedule.
The Beauty of Equine Art
Bella Arte Gallery 3734 Winterfield Road, Midlothian, Virginia 23113
Bella Arte Gallery 3734 Winterfield Road, Midlothian, Virginia 23113 View Map
Art & Exhibitions