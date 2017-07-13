Members of the Virginia Equine Artists Association are showing their works in "The Beauty of Equine Art" at Bella Arte Gallery. The show consists of paintings & photography by professional artists within Virginia state. These magnificent horses will be shown in a variety of settings & in a variety of media including oils, acrylics, pen & ink, colored pencil, & photography including black & white. The Artist Reception is July 13, Thursday, 6:30 to 8 pm. Come and meet Donna Roper Doyle, Wilma Bradner, Willa Frayser, Janine Higgins, Renae Major, Eleszabeth McNeel, Cynthia Pixley, Martha Strawther, & Debby Thomas of the VEAA. Gallery artists presenting are Gayle Barber & Jack DeGaetano. Show & sale continues through August 12. After opening night hours follow regular gallery schedule.