“Beauty Beneath the Bark” 2019 Tidewater Turners of Virginia Art Exhibition

2019 Tidewater Turners of Virginia Art Exhibition

ON VIEW: September 12th - October 25th, 2019

OPENING RECEPTION: Thursday, Sept 12th, 5:30-7:30PM – FREE and Open to the Public

DEMO DAY: Tidewater Turners Demonstration Day: Sept 21st 11AM -3PM.

Description: Tidewater Turners is a non-profit organization, a local chapter of the American Association of Woodturners, located in Norfolk. The purpose of the organization is to promote the advancement of woodturning skills for members and other interested persons through an open exchange of knowledge, ideas and information. They also strive to increase public awareness of woodturning as a popular craft and as an art form.