Beautiful “Lotus Leaf Painting Workshop” at Center for the Arts

Experience an authentic lotus-leaf painting workshop in the tradition originated in Himapan Gallery of Thailand. With studios thriving in New York, Paris, Bangkok, the Czech Republic, and Canada, Himapan has developed a creative process that is unique and accessible. Don't miss this opportunity to flex your creativity and produce an exquisite work of art in a very relaxing atmosphere. Gorgeous solid structure wooden canvases are already prepared with beautiful decoupaged lotus leaves. Instructor Carla Riga will provide paints, brushes/sponges, varnish, and helpful tips to inspire and get you started. You will leave with a painting ready to be hung, no additional framing needed. Great group activity, sign up with friends! No previous art experience needed. Canvases and supplies are included in course fee. Register by July 14 to avoid $5 late fee.

Lotus Leaf Painting Workshop

Ages 13 & up

Course Fee: $64

Member Course Fee: $60

Sunday, July 21

(3 hours) 1:30 pm – 4:30 pm

Instructor Carla Riga

Pre-registration required. Sign up online HERE

or call the Center for the Arts at (703) 330-2787

Business Hours: Monday - Friday 10am – 5pm

This program is offered at:

Center for the Arts of Greater Manassas/PWC, 9419 Battle Street, Manassas, Virginia, 20110, United States

Center for the Arts offers Dance, Art and Drama classes, camps & events throughout the year.

Learn more at www.center-for-the-arts.org or call 703-330-2787.