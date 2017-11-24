The "Beatlemania Again" stage show chronologically traces The Beatles career from their debut on the Ed Sullivan Show in 1964, to The Beatles final live performance in 1969. In addition, the show features 3 amazing costume changes throughout the performance, and features authentic period instrumentation as well. "Beatlemania Again" has performed nationally and internationally, and has shared the stage with superstar artists such as Chubby Checker, Blood Sweat and Tears, The Loving Spoonful and many many more.