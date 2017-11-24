Beatlemania Again

to Google Calendar - Beatlemania Again - 2017-11-24 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Beatlemania Again - 2017-11-24 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Beatlemania Again - 2017-11-24 20:00:00 iCalendar - Beatlemania Again - 2017-11-24 20:00:00

The Tin Pan 8982 Quioccasin Rd., City of Richmond, Virginia 23229

The "Beatlemania Again" stage show chronologically traces The Beatles career from their debut on the Ed Sullivan Show in 1964, to The Beatles final live performance in 1969. In addition, the show features 3 amazing costume changes throughout the performance, and features authentic period instrumentation as well. "Beatlemania Again" has performed nationally and internationally, and has shared the stage with superstar artists such as Chubby Checker, Blood Sweat and Tears, The Loving Spoonful and many many more.

Info
The Tin Pan 8982 Quioccasin Rd., City of Richmond, Virginia 23229 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
8044478189
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Beatlemania Again - 2017-11-24 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Beatlemania Again - 2017-11-24 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Beatlemania Again - 2017-11-24 20:00:00 iCalendar - Beatlemania Again - 2017-11-24 20:00:00
Never Miss A Beat Subscribe

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular